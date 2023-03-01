IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    GOP senators question AG Garland over DOJ biases

Chris Jansing Reports

GOP senators question AG Garland over DOJ biases

Attorney General Merrick Garland sat before the Senate Judiciary Committee for the first time in a year which included a heated back and forth with Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX). NBC News' Ryan Nobles reports on the questions Garland faced during testimony about political biases within the Justice Department.March 1, 2023

