IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH LIVE: Special counsel Robert Hur testifies in front of House GOP on Biden classified documents probe

GOP Rep. Ken Buck to resign from Congress next week
March 12, 202401:41
  • Now Playing

    GOP Rep. Ken Buck to resign from Congress next week

    01:41
  • UP NEXT

    Hur assures DOJ never attempted to interfere with his investigation

    01:26

  • Schiff accuses Hur of being 'deeply prejudicial' with Biden report

    04:58

  • Jordan asks Hur to explain why Biden broke the rules on classified documents

    02:34

  • Nadler grills Hur on decision not to bring charges against Biden

    01:26

  • Trump files motion to delay New York hush money trial

    02:39

  • E. Jean Carroll does not object to Trump bond in defamation suit

    05:27

  • “Plunged into chaos and violence:” Doctors Without Borders official details Haiti crisis

    04:11

  • Trump pays $91.6 million bond in E. Jean Carroll case

    01:19

  • Georgia Senate panel holds hearing on efforts to disqualify DA Fani Willis

    02:20

  • Mitch McConnell endorses Trump for president

    02:38

  • Nikki Haley’s exit may do little to boost Trump

    04:23

  • How Nikki Haley’s influence could still play a part in the general election

    02:39

  • 'Thank you America': Nikki Haley suspends her presidential campaign

    03:45

  • 'Trump is afraid': MSNBC panel reacts to reported Trump-Musk meeting

    10:18

  • Schiff’s big win sinks powerhouse progressives

    10:05

  • North Carolina GOP nominates Holocaust-denying, gay-bashing, extreme anti-abortion radical for Governor

    10:47

  • 'Dancing on the deck of the Titanic': Haley team 'jubilant' amid dark Super Tuesday odds

    05:47

  • Biden initiatives come with built-in outreach to Trump voters, addressing gap in electorate

    03:11

  • Kyrsten Sinema not running for re-election to Senate 

    04:00

Chris Jansing Reports

GOP Rep. Ken Buck to resign from Congress next week

01:41

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., has announced he will be resigning from Congress at the end of next week after previously announcing he would not be seeking re-election.March 12, 2024

  • Now Playing

    GOP Rep. Ken Buck to resign from Congress next week

    01:41
  • UP NEXT

    Hur assures DOJ never attempted to interfere with his investigation

    01:26

  • Schiff accuses Hur of being 'deeply prejudicial' with Biden report

    04:58

  • Jordan asks Hur to explain why Biden broke the rules on classified documents

    02:34

  • Nadler grills Hur on decision not to bring charges against Biden

    01:26

  • Trump files motion to delay New York hush money trial

    02:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All