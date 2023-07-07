IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Freedom Caucus votes to oust Marjorie Taylor Greene

Chris Jansing Reports

Freedom Caucus votes to oust Marjorie Taylor Greene

The Freedom Caucus has voted to oust Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., but it is unclear whether the vote was successful. NBC's Ali Vitali reports on Greene's atypical silence and how Chairman Scott Perry, R-Pa., has been unable to get in touch with her since the vote. July 7, 2023

Play All