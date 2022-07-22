Four Republican senators signal support for same-sex marriage legislation
Four Republican senators have signaled that they would support legislation on protections for same-sex marriage that passed the House of Representatives. NBC's Sahil Kapur reports from Capitol Hill.July 22, 2022
