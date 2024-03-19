IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro reports to prison
March 19, 202402:12

  • 'I’m pissed!': Former Trump Aide Navarro is 'afraid' surrendering to prison

    02:17

  • 'Worst humanitarian crisis we've ever seen': Doctor who spent three weeks in Gaza shares experience

    04:30
  • Now Playing

    Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro reports to prison

    02:12
  • UP NEXT

    Major change to real estate law could transform how Americans buy and sell homes

    02:17

  • Supreme Court turns away 'Cowboys for Trump' co-founder using 14th Amendment

    03:59

  • 'Very close' high-stakes Ohio Senate primary heating up

    08:49

  • Supreme Court wary of bid to limit White House contact with social media companies

    02:22

  • Trump's comments on threats to democracy are 'ultimate art of projection': Michael Dowd

    05:48

  • Judge denies Menendez's motion to dismiss some charges in bribery case

    02:16

  • 'Any political prosecution' will make Trump 'a martyr': Mark McKinnon

    09:36

  • First ship carrying 200 tons of aid arrives in Gaza

    03:13

  • Trump's court appearances 'absolute nightmare' for campaign: Jim Messina

    08:57

  • Major cyber attacks 'completely stopped' system at health center: Cancer center CEO

    04:17

  • 'Every single part of life is a challenge' in Haiti amid escalating violence: Mitch Albom

    06:31

  • Sources suggest Sen. Menendez considering run for re-election as independent

    02:04

  • Democrats should be 'concerned' if RNC 'gets their business in order': Fmr. Bush aide

    04:16

  • 'No doubt' Biden's frustrations with Netanyahu 'have grown': Analyst

    08:06

  • Ethan Crumbley's journal entries could be 'very damning' in father's manslaughter trial

    04:58

  • Aaron Rodgers, Jesse Ventura on RFK Jr.'s vice president shortlist

    01:50

  • Abortion a top concern for Trump as he considers his VP pick

    02:02

Chris Jansing Reports

Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro reports to prison

02:12

Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro has reported to prison in Miami to serve his four-month sentence after being convicted of contempt of Congress.March 19, 2024

  • 'I’m pissed!': Former Trump Aide Navarro is 'afraid' surrendering to prison

    02:17

  • 'Worst humanitarian crisis we've ever seen': Doctor who spent three weeks in Gaza shares experience

    04:30
  • Now Playing

    Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro reports to prison

    02:12
  • UP NEXT

    Major change to real estate law could transform how Americans buy and sell homes

    02:17

  • Supreme Court turns away 'Cowboys for Trump' co-founder using 14th Amendment

    03:59

  • 'Very close' high-stakes Ohio Senate primary heating up

    08:49

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All