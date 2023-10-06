IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • UAW president announces progress with GM, but says strike still continues

    03:23
  • Now Playing

    Former servicemember indicted for attempting to pass information to China

    01:42
  • UP NEXT

    Trump to file for a stay in New York civil fraud trial

    02:30

  • Trump moves to dismiss indictment in federal election interference case

    01:32

  • Trump considering visit to the Capitol amid speakership fight

    01:09

  • Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan confirm runs for House speaker

    02:45

  • McCarthy takes a reserved tone ahead of vote to remove him as speaker

    02:06

  • Jan. 6 rioter who urged mob to take officers' guns took secret plea deal

    02:14

  • Democrats unsure if they would bail out McCarthy amid speakership challenge

    02:40

  • Trump criticizes judge overseeing New York civil fraud trial

    03:49

  • Arrest made in 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur

    01:47

  • House fails to pass GOP stopgap funding bill

    02:19

  • Sen. Bob Menendez addresses Senate after nearly half of Caucus calls for his resignation

    01:35

  • GOP witness says current evidence would not support articles of impeachment against Biden

    03:30

  • Jan. 6 rioter who intended to arrest Biden is sentenced to more than 4 years

    02:31

  • House leaves town without a solution as government shutdown deadline looms

    03:37

  • 1 dead, over 40 hurt after bus carrying students crashes in New York

    03:22

  • House fails to advance military funding bill for the second time this week

    02:40

  • Giuliani sued by his former lawyers for $1.4 million

    00:58

  • Police: Suspect arrested in fatal ambush of Los Angeles County deputy

    04:07

Chris Jansing Reports

Former servicemember indicted for attempting to pass information to China

01:42

A former U.S. Army servicemember has been indicted on charges of attempting to pass defense information to China. NBC News' Ryan Reilly explains how Google searches, documents and email played a role in the indictment.Oct. 6, 2023

  • UAW president announces progress with GM, but says strike still continues

    03:23
  • Now Playing

    Former servicemember indicted for attempting to pass information to China

    01:42
  • UP NEXT

    Trump to file for a stay in New York civil fraud trial

    02:30

  • Trump moves to dismiss indictment in federal election interference case

    01:32

  • Trump considering visit to the Capitol amid speakership fight

    01:09

  • Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan confirm runs for House speaker

    02:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All