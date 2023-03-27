'We don't need another round of thoughts and prayers': Fmr. prosecutor calls for tangible reform

We planned to ‘immediately engage’ with shooter, say Nashville police01:19
- Now Playing
'We don't need another round of thoughts and prayers': Fmr. prosecutor calls for tangible reform04:15
- UP NEXT
Biden comments on school shooting in Nashville02:07
Nashville school shooter identified as 28-year-old female03:23
Suspected Nashville shooter is 'statistical anomaly' as a female01:51
Jill Biden on Nashville school shooting: 'Our children deserve better'01:06
Former Navy secretary pens 'At the Helm'03:03
Free speech faces a reckoning on college campuses09:50
FBI Memphis field office investigating deadly school shooting in Nashville02:23
At least four dead, including gunman, after school shooting in Nashville00:31
U.S. and Mexico considering deal to reduce fentanyl production and gun smuggling02:51
‘The whole town is gone’: Mississippi resident describes surviving massive tornado06:00
FEMA administrator: Traumatic loss of life and structures following tornado03:59
Search and rescue efforts ongoing in Mississippi following deadly tornado04:00
Volunteer on Mississippi rescue and recovery: 'Just the beginning of the worst day'05:17
'Devastation and destruction': Rescue crews searching for Mississippi tornado survivors03:34
At least 23 dead after tornadoes, wind storms slam Mississippi00:49
Biden and Trudeau discuss clean energy efforts in joint press conference01:12
DeSantis calls Putin 'war criminal' after criticism from Republicans02:17
Fiery exchanges, arrest occur during House gun violence hearing02:39
We planned to ‘immediately engage’ with shooter, say Nashville police01:19
- Now Playing
'We don't need another round of thoughts and prayers': Fmr. prosecutor calls for tangible reform04:15
- UP NEXT
Biden comments on school shooting in Nashville02:07
Nashville school shooter identified as 28-year-old female03:23
Suspected Nashville shooter is 'statistical anomaly' as a female01:51
Jill Biden on Nashville school shooting: 'Our children deserve better'01:06
Play All