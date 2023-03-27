IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    'We don't need another round of thoughts and prayers': Fmr. prosecutor calls for tangible reform

    04:15
Chris Jansing Reports

'We don't need another round of thoughts and prayers': Fmr. prosecutor calls for tangible reform

04:15

Former prosecutor Charles Coleman tells MSNBC that more tangible investments must be made in mental health care and gun reform rather than "throwing money" at schools to arm teachers and install metal detectors.March 27, 2023

    'We don't need another round of thoughts and prayers': Fmr. prosecutor calls for tangible reform

    04:15
