Chris Jansing Reports

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter diagnosed with Dementia

02:14

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter was diagnosed with Dementia. In a statement The Carter Center said, “She continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with loved ones.” May 30, 2023

