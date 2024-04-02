IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Forbes releases list of world's billionaires
April 2, 202400:56

  • Trump and Biden ‘very close’ in battleground states: Kasich

    07:41
  • Now Playing

    Forbes releases list of world's billionaires

    00:56
  • UP NEXT

    Trump 'has to win Florida to win the White House': Steve Schale

    06:32

  • 'Something is wrong' with Israel's military strategy after 7 aid workers were killed: Ben Rhodes

    08:05

  • Judge Merchan is 'not mincing words' as he expands gag order against Trump

    10:58

  • Speaker Johnson facing ousting threats speaks to 'dysfunction' of House: Tim Miller

    06:33

  • Hope Hicks expected to testify in Trump hush money trial

    01:43

  • 'Remains to be seen' how Hope Hicks will testify in Trump's hush money trial

    07:43

  • Some Republicans concerned Trump's 'unhinged behavior' could drag GOP down

    11:19

  • Democrats 'optimistic’ that abortion rights 'will help them' in November: former Rep. Curbelo

    06:18

  • 'Going backwards': Tennessee gov signs bill blocking police reform passed after Tyre Nichols death

    05:32

  • 'He's missed 7 weddings': Evan Gershkovich's friend on his year-long detainment in Russia

    06:28

  • 'This is not normal': Judges in Trump-related cases face unprecedented wave of threats

    08:12

  • 'Conversation is already starting' on Baltimore bridge rebuild

    04:39

  • Trump pledges to combat crime while attending wake for NYPD officer

    02:08

  • Biden holding 'historic' fundraiser with Obama, Clinton and more tonight

    07:38

  • Debris field from Baltimore bridge collapse is 'very dangerous' for divers: Tiburon Subsea CEO

    05:34

  • Trump's constitutional argument in GA case is a 'losing one': Kimberly Atkins Stohr

    12:11

  • It's Opening Day! Major League Baseball season kicks off today

    02:56

  • House to send Mayorkas impeachment articles to Senate on April 10

    02:08

Chris Jansing Reports

Forbes releases list of world's billionaires

00:56

Forbes released their list of the world's richest people. Chris Jansing shares more on the 2,781 billionaires, which includes Bernard Arnault and Elon Musk at the top.April 2, 2024

  • Trump and Biden ‘very close’ in battleground states: Kasich

    07:41
  • Now Playing

    Forbes releases list of world's billionaires

    00:56
  • UP NEXT

    Trump 'has to win Florida to win the White House': Steve Schale

    06:32

  • 'Something is wrong' with Israel's military strategy after 7 aid workers were killed: Ben Rhodes

    08:05

  • Judge Merchan is 'not mincing words' as he expands gag order against Trump

    10:58

  • Speaker Johnson facing ousting threats speaks to 'dysfunction' of House: Tim Miller

    06:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All