Five Marines killed in helicopter crash are identified

- Now Playing
Five Marines killed in helicopter crash are identified02:00
- UP NEXT
Search underway for missing helicopter carrying 5 Marines02:19
John Brennan: U.S. must ‘take away that capability to strike U.S. forces’ from Iran-backed groups07:35
U.S. releases multi-nation statement on additional round of 'proportionate and necessary strikes'02:54
U.S. and U.K. launches strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen03:59
'This is a conflict about Iran trying to export its influence' - Former NSC Director04:07
No comment from Biden at campaign headquarters following strikes in Iraq and Syria02:14
U.S. airstrikes stir tensions in Iraq and Syria: Expert weighs in07:00
Ex-CIA Director calls U.S. strikes against Iran’s revolutionary guard a 'clear signal'09:16
Pres. Biden say U.S. military strikes will continue at 'times and places of our choosing'05:21
Johnson and Republican senators criticize Biden's retaliatory response against Iranian proxies05:16
Will U.S. military retaliatory strikes deter Iranian proxies or spark a wider regional conflict?05:06
What might come next in the tiered U.S. military retaliation against Iranian proxies06:50
Competing interests add peril to U.S. retaliation for military deaths04:01
U.S. 'has over-relied on military force,' says ex-Army Ranger Rep. Crow06:09
Sec. Lloyd Austin: 'This is the start of our response'03:59
U.S. forces strike 85 targets in Syria and Iraq05:24
U.S. launches airstrikes on Iran-linked targets in Iraq and Syria in response to 3 soldiers killed10:36
Biden attends dignified transfer for soldiers killed in Jordan17:24
'Don't get into a bigger war': U.S. prepares retaliatory strikes in Middle East04:10
- Now Playing
Five Marines killed in helicopter crash are identified02:00
- UP NEXT
Search underway for missing helicopter carrying 5 Marines02:19
John Brennan: U.S. must ‘take away that capability to strike U.S. forces’ from Iran-backed groups07:35
U.S. releases multi-nation statement on additional round of 'proportionate and necessary strikes'02:54
U.S. and U.K. launches strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen03:59
'This is a conflict about Iran trying to export its influence' - Former NSC Director04:07
Play All