Fetterman returns to Senate after hospitalization for clinical depression

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., returned to the Senate for the first time since he was discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he had been receiving treatment for clinical depression since mid-February.April 17, 2023

