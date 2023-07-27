Feinstein appears confused during Senate committee vote, told to 'just say aye'

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Chris Jansing Reports

Senator Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., appeared confused during a Senate Appropriations Committee mark-up of appropriations bills, reading a speech in support of the defense spending bill when she was only required to answer “aye” or “nay.” NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin reports on the circumstances.July 27, 2023

