IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • House to vote on proposal to expel Rep. George Santos

    03:35
  • Now Playing

    Federal Reserve votes unanimously to pause interest rates

    02:48
  • UP NEXT

    Donald Trump Jr. enters courthouse before testifying in organization’s fraud trial

    02:09

  • Mayorkas criticizes Sen. Hawley for taking an 'adversarial approach' to questioning

    02:54

  • Massive blast at Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp reportedly kills dozens

    03:16

  • Anti-Israel mob storms Russian airport after flight arrives from Tel Aviv

    01:58

  • Students at Columbia University call for action after antisemitic incidents

    02:04

  • Watch: Israel's Iron Dome intercepts missile during live report

    00:41

  • Israeli military says ground forces are expanding Gaza operations

    02:14

  • Family of Maine shooting suspect alerted police about mental health

    01:54

  • Families of Israeli hostages meet with lawmakers on Capitol Hill

    02:53

  • Maine gun laws scrutinized following Lewiston shooting

    02:11

  • Trump fined $10,000 for violating gag order

    01:50

  • 'Cease-fire right now really only benefits Hamas,' Kirby says

    00:55

  • Over 40 states suing Meta over addictive features targeting kids

    01:53

  • Alaska Airlines pilot accused of trying to crash plane may have taken psychedelic mushrooms

    01:08

  • Hamas releases two more hostages from Gaza

    03:42

  • Rep. Jim Jordan drops out of House speaker race

    04:48

  • Sources: Two American hostages released by Hamas

    06:02

  • Gaetz: Plan to empower McHenry 'won't be offered by Republicans'

    03:50

Chris Jansing Reports

Federal Reserve votes unanimously to pause interest rates

02:48

The Federal Reserve has voted unanimously to pause interest rates, with U.S. rates at the highest they have been in two decades. New data shows that inflation is continuing to gradually come down but has not yet reached the Fed's 2% annual level goal.Nov. 1, 2023

  • House to vote on proposal to expel Rep. George Santos

    03:35
  • Now Playing

    Federal Reserve votes unanimously to pause interest rates

    02:48
  • UP NEXT

    Donald Trump Jr. enters courthouse before testifying in organization’s fraud trial

    02:09

  • Mayorkas criticizes Sen. Hawley for taking an 'adversarial approach' to questioning

    02:54

  • Massive blast at Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp reportedly kills dozens

    03:16

  • Anti-Israel mob storms Russian airport after flight arrives from Tel Aviv

    01:58

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All