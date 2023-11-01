Federal Reserve votes unanimously to pause interest rates

House to vote on proposal to expel Rep. George Santos03:35
- Now Playing
Federal Reserve votes unanimously to pause interest rates02:48
- UP NEXT
Donald Trump Jr. enters courthouse before testifying in organization’s fraud trial02:09
Mayorkas criticizes Sen. Hawley for taking an 'adversarial approach' to questioning02:54
Massive blast at Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp reportedly kills dozens03:16
Anti-Israel mob storms Russian airport after flight arrives from Tel Aviv01:58
Students at Columbia University call for action after antisemitic incidents02:04
Watch: Israel's Iron Dome intercepts missile during live report00:41
Israeli military says ground forces are expanding Gaza operations02:14
Family of Maine shooting suspect alerted police about mental health01:54
Families of Israeli hostages meet with lawmakers on Capitol Hill02:53
Maine gun laws scrutinized following Lewiston shooting02:11
Trump fined $10,000 for violating gag order01:50
'Cease-fire right now really only benefits Hamas,' Kirby says00:55
Over 40 states suing Meta over addictive features targeting kids01:53
Alaska Airlines pilot accused of trying to crash plane may have taken psychedelic mushrooms01:08
Hamas releases two more hostages from Gaza03:42
Rep. Jim Jordan drops out of House speaker race04:48
Sources: Two American hostages released by Hamas06:02
Gaetz: Plan to empower McHenry 'won't be offered by Republicans'03:50
House to vote on proposal to expel Rep. George Santos03:35
- Now Playing
Federal Reserve votes unanimously to pause interest rates02:48
- UP NEXT
Donald Trump Jr. enters courthouse before testifying in organization’s fraud trial02:09
Mayorkas criticizes Sen. Hawley for taking an 'adversarial approach' to questioning02:54
Massive blast at Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp reportedly kills dozens03:16
Anti-Israel mob storms Russian airport after flight arrives from Tel Aviv01:58
Play All