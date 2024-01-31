IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Federal Reserve votes to keep interest rates at current levels

Chris Jansing Reports

Federal Reserve votes to keep interest rates at current levels

01:28

The Federal Reserve has reached a decision and voted to hold interest rates at a steady 5.3%. NBC News' Christine Romans explains how the Fed has a more positive outlook toward the current state of the U.S. economy. Jan. 31, 2024

    Federal Reserve votes to keep interest rates at current levels

