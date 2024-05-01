Federal Reserve keeps key interest rate unchanged

- Now Playing
Federal Reserve keeps key interest rate unchanged01:13
- UP NEXT
Mayors seek solutions to U.S. homeless crisis06:01
'We're in an annoying economy': Biden struggles with messaging when it comes to economic policies08:07
Young people have every reason to be enraged, says 'Algebra of Wealth' author07:05
'We've got to do more': Sen. Sherrod Brown urges Dems to focus on economy06:23
Biden lauds jobs numbers as Fox must again admit economy is booming07:07
U.S. economy added 303,000 jobs in March02:34
Why voters still feel shaky about the economy despite the data07:52
‘We don’t need your favors’: Maryland Gov. calls on GOP to step up after bridge collapse08:49
'Americans are clamoring for immigrant labor…Whether they realize it or not'07:42
MAGA sales tax: The Trump plan to make everything more expensive06:59
For Facts Sake: Crime is down in the U.S., don’t let Trump anyone tell you differently03:44
'Miserable to be in Congress': The big problems inside the Republican Conference11:43
Federal Reserve decides not to raise interest rates01:20
Are you better off financially today than you were four years ago?05:08
Must see: Trump v. Biden in 21 charts08:48
'Another stunning jobs report': Acting Labor Secretary lauds U.S. economic progress02:58
Secretary Yellen: U.S. economy performing better than any advanced nation05:50
Biden boosts Casey's bill on 'shrinkflation' with Snickers joke00:59
‘Massive benefit’: Immigration surge set to boost U.S. economy by $7 trillion05:07
- Now Playing
Federal Reserve keeps key interest rate unchanged01:13
- UP NEXT
Mayors seek solutions to U.S. homeless crisis06:01
'We're in an annoying economy': Biden struggles with messaging when it comes to economic policies08:07
Young people have every reason to be enraged, says 'Algebra of Wealth' author07:05
'We've got to do more': Sen. Sherrod Brown urges Dems to focus on economy06:23
Biden lauds jobs numbers as Fox must again admit economy is booming07:07
Play All