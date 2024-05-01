IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Federal Reserve keeps key interest rate unchanged
May 1, 202401:13
The Federal Reserve left its key interest rate unchanged at between 5.25% and 5.5% — the highest level in more than a decade — as annual inflation rates continued to stall.May 1, 2024

