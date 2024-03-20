IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Federal Reserve decides not to raise interest rates
March 20, 202401:20
  • Now Playing

    Federal Reserve decides not to raise interest rates

    01:20
  • UP NEXT

    Are you better off financially today than you were four years ago?

    05:08

  • Must see: Trump v. Biden in 21 charts

    08:48

  • 'Another stunning jobs report': Acting Labor Secretary lauds U.S. economic progress

    02:58

  • Secretary Yellen: U.S. economy performing better than any advanced nation

    05:50

  • Biden boosts Casey's bill on 'shrinkflation' with Snickers joke

    00:59

  • ‘Massive benefit’: Immigration surge set to boost U.S. economy by $7 trillion

    05:07

  • Valentine’s Day By the Numbers

    01:42

  • ‘Emotionally rewiring’ on the economy: What’s really worrying Americans

    09:01

  • Poor People's Campaign launches effort to mobilize 15 million voters

    07:41

  • 'The critical economic issue': Why grocery prices stay high as inflation declines

    04:41

  • Sexyy Red fact check: Democrats made the stimulus checks happen, not Trump

    05:47

  • Why a booming economy isn't boosting Biden's approval numbers

    10:47

  • Fox hosts forced to grudgingly admit economy booming under Biden

    07:04

  • Christine Romans breaks down the January Jobs Report that smashed expectations

    02:57

  • U.S. economy added 353,000 jobs in January

    00:39

  • Trump meets with Teamsters in bid for endorsement

    04:07

  • Biden campaign dings ‘confused’ Trump in blistering new ad

    07:49

  • 'Booming' Biden economy forces GOP to shift focus to new 'shiny object'

    10:08

  • Federal Reserve votes to keep interest rates at current levels

    01:28

Chris Jansing Reports

Federal Reserve decides not to raise interest rates

01:20

The Federal Reserve announced it is holding key interest rates at about 5.5% for March as it continues to fight persistent inflation in the economy.March 20, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Federal Reserve decides not to raise interest rates

    01:20
  • UP NEXT

    Are you better off financially today than you were four years ago?

    05:08

  • Must see: Trump v. Biden in 21 charts

    08:48

  • 'Another stunning jobs report': Acting Labor Secretary lauds U.S. economic progress

    02:58

  • Secretary Yellen: U.S. economy performing better than any advanced nation

    05:50

  • Biden boosts Casey's bill on 'shrinkflation' with Snickers joke

    00:59

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All