IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sen. Tuberville blocks military promotions to protest abortion policy

    02:02
  • Now Playing

    Federal prosecutors indict man who alleged Bidens broke the law

    03:02
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. attorney contradicts GOP and IRS whistleblower claims in Hunter Biden case

    01:47

  • Freedom Caucus votes to oust Marjorie Taylor Greene

    02:30

  • El Paso shooter sentenced to 90 consecutive life sentences

    02:14

  • Prosecutors intend to file additional charges against Jan. 6 rioter arrested near Obama home

    03:12

  • Cocaine was found in ‘heavily trafficked’ part of West Wing, WH says

    01:50

  • Philadelphia DA underscores mass shooting’s impact on victims’ families, medical professionals

    03:17

  • Fort Worth shootings leaves 3 dead, nearly a dozen injured

    02:13

  • Jan. 6 participant arrested near Obama home

    01:55

  • Jan. 6 defendant questions son who turned him into the FBI

    02:39

  • Five or six Secret Service agents have testified before Jan. 6 grand jury

    02:02

  • 'This is the battle that he wants': Trump to use courtroom as his campaign trail in 2024

    09:23

  • Rick Wilson: Trump's legal woes are 'assets, not liabilities' in GOP primary race

    05:17

  • Trump campaign official testifies before Jan. 6 grand jury

    01:56

  • Polar Prince owner 'holding out hope' Titan crew will be brought home

    00:59

  • Surface search area for missing submersible double the size of Connecticut

    02:42

  • Search for missing Titanic submersible has ‘not yielded any results’

    03:54

  • Submersible exploring Titanic wreck missing, U.S. Coast Guard search underway

    04:57

  • Daniel Penny indicted in choking death of NYC subway rider

    04:36

Chris Jansing Reports

Federal prosecutors indict man who alleged Bidens broke the law

03:02

Federal prosecutors have indicted Gal Luft, who had made allegations about the Biden family breaking the law, for working as an unregistered foreign agent working to advance the interests of China in the U.S., trafficking weapons, and lying to a federal agent. NBC News' Tom Winter reports.July 11, 2023

  • Sen. Tuberville blocks military promotions to protest abortion policy

    02:02
  • Now Playing

    Federal prosecutors indict man who alleged Bidens broke the law

    03:02
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. attorney contradicts GOP and IRS whistleblower claims in Hunter Biden case

    01:47

  • Freedom Caucus votes to oust Marjorie Taylor Greene

    02:30

  • El Paso shooter sentenced to 90 consecutive life sentences

    02:14

  • Prosecutors intend to file additional charges against Jan. 6 rioter arrested near Obama home

    03:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All