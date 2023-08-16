IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Former Santos aide charged with impersonating McCarthy aide to raise funds

    02:35
  • Now Playing

    Federal appeals court upholds some restrictions on abortion pill access, to remain available for now

    02:04
  • UP NEXT

    Manchin to skip White House event as he considers 2024 bid

    03:03

  • White House had no advance notice on Hunter Biden special counsel announcement

    02:17

  • Hurricane winds, dry land are ‘lethal combination,’ climate scientist says after Hawaii wildfires

    03:49

  • Federal prosecutors propose Jan. 2 trial date for Trump election interference case

    01:31

  • Maui resident describes ‘terrifying’ wildfire in Lahaina

    05:21

  • Biden designates new national monument near the Grand Canyon

    02:27

  • Trump pleads not guilty to new charges in classified documents case

    01:10

  • Trump arrives in D.C. ahead of arraignment

    01:00

  • Trump departs Bedminster to travel to D.C. for arraignment

    01:08

  • Manhunt underway for suspect in fatal Brooklyn gas station stabbing

    02:28

  • Fulton County DA Fani Willis shares racist threat as Trump probe decision looms

    01:47

  • Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman actor, dies at 70

    00:43

  • Biden pushes ‘Bidenomics’ during manufacturing remarks in Maine

    03:02

  • Feinstein appears confused during Senate committee vote, told to 'just say aye'

    02:56

  • How markets are reacting to Fed raising interest rates by 0.25%

    02:23

  • Mitch McConnell freezes at press conference and is escorted away

    03:01

  • Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to federal charges

    07:07

  • Democrats urge McConnell to end Tuberville's block of military nominations

    02:13

Chris Jansing Reports

Federal appeals court upholds some restrictions on abortion pill access, to remain available for now

02:04

A federal appeals court has rolled back access to a commonly used abortion pill, mifepristone, by upholding parts of a lower court ruling, but the drug will remain on the market for now. NBC News' Laura Jarrett has details on the decision.Aug. 16, 2023

  • Former Santos aide charged with impersonating McCarthy aide to raise funds

    02:35
  • Now Playing

    Federal appeals court upholds some restrictions on abortion pill access, to remain available for now

    02:04
  • UP NEXT

    Manchin to skip White House event as he considers 2024 bid

    03:03

  • White House had no advance notice on Hunter Biden special counsel announcement

    02:17

  • Hurricane winds, dry land are ‘lethal combination,’ climate scientist says after Hawaii wildfires

    03:49

  • Federal prosecutors propose Jan. 2 trial date for Trump election interference case

    01:31

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All