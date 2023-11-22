IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: FBI investigating vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge, the U.S.-Canada border crossing at Niagara Falls 

Chris Jansing Reports

FBI investigating explosion at U.S.-Canada border crossing

03:53

The FBI is investigating a vehicle that apparently crashed and exploded at the Rainbow Bridge near Niagara Falls. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is traveling to Buffalo to meet with officials and emergency responders.Nov. 22, 2023

