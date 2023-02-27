IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    FBI arrests man dubbed 'Sedition Panda' for allegedly storming Capitol

Chris Jansing Reports

FBI arrests man dubbed 'Sedition Panda' for allegedly storming Capitol

01:39

The FBI has arrested a man dubbed "Sedition Panda," Jesse James Rumson, for allegedly storming the Capitol on January 6 while wearing the head of a panda costume. NBC's Ryan Nobles has details.Feb. 27, 2023

    FBI arrests man dubbed 'Sedition Panda' for allegedly storming Capitol

