    FBI arrests Jan. 6 rioter who was pictured in Biden campaign ad 

    01:39
Chris Jansing Reports

FBI arrests Jan. 6 rioter who was pictured in Biden campaign ad 

01:39

Federal officials have arrested an accused January 6 rioter who has been featured in several news reports, as well as a Biden campaign ad. NBC News' Ryan Reilly says online sleuths are frustrated because it has been more than two years since they had given the identity to the FBI.Jan. 24, 2024

