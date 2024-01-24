FBI arrests Jan. 6 rioter who was pictured in Biden campaign ad 

- Now Playing
FBI arrests Jan. 6 rioter who was pictured in Biden campaign ad01:39
- UP NEXT
Lawrence: Trump is the first candidate to ever campaign for his right to commit any crime07:17
'It's getting out of control': Ret. Army Lt. General on threats against lawmakers05:36
'The most important question of the 2024 election': Accountability for Trump remains a wild card11:09
GOP Rep. Stefanik faces censure push for calling Jan. 6 rioters ‘hostages’04:02
'Turning down the temperature': Gov. Wes Moore's blueprint to combatting Trump era rhetoric08:58
‘Terror as a tactic’: Threat of MAGA mob looms over 2024 Republican primary09:08
Revealing how Trump's legal limbo will impact his campaign05:59
Coded language and the campaign trail: Analyzing DeSantis' stance on crime09:07
New report cites Trump aides' testimony on damning new details about Trump on Jan. 607:04
‘Ludicrous’: Hear the ‘strangest’ argument from Trump’s immunity hearing08:39
Trump lawyer: Assassination of enemies covered under presidential immunity09:02
U.S. GOP shows unique rejection of democracy with embrace of Trump: Maddow06:33
'So what?': Bombshell report on Trump’s reaction to Pence fleeing on Jan. 606:48
Not just Trump: Fox’s 'lies' stoked Jan. 6 for weeks media expert says11:25
Trump's coup nightmare comes true: Jan. 6 attacker's own videos get him convicted05:31
'So what?' Trump's response when told Pence was in danger: ABC report08:52
From law enforcement to lawmaker: Why Harry Dunn is running for Congress07:01
Three Jan. 6 fugitives captured in Florida on third anniversary of insurrection00:52
Capitol Police Sergeant reflects on the ongoing toll of the January 6th attack07:02
- Now Playing
FBI arrests Jan. 6 rioter who was pictured in Biden campaign ad01:39
- UP NEXT
Lawrence: Trump is the first candidate to ever campaign for his right to commit any crime07:17
'It's getting out of control': Ret. Army Lt. General on threats against lawmakers05:36
'The most important question of the 2024 election': Accountability for Trump remains a wild card11:09
GOP Rep. Stefanik faces censure push for calling Jan. 6 rioters ‘hostages’04:02
'Turning down the temperature': Gov. Wes Moore's blueprint to combatting Trump era rhetoric08:58
Play All