Fani Willis winning Democratic primary shows citizens 'have faith in her': Susan Del Percio
May 22, 202404:09

Chris Jansing Reports

Fulton County DA Fani Willis and the judge in former President Trump's George election interference case both won their elections yesterday. MSNBC political analyst Susan Del Percio and NBC News senior political editor Mark Murray discuss more as the road to November heats up.May 22, 2024

