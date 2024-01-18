Families of Uvalde victims speak after DOJ’s shooting report is released

Uvalde families are calling for legal action against law enforcement officers involved in the response to the Rob Elementary School massacre in 2022 following the release of a new Department of Justice report. It’s been 20 months since the DOJ first announced its review in May 2022, and the nearly 600-page report includes disturbing new details. The Justice Department claim children's lives may have been saved if officers had responded differently to a gunman who opened fire at the school. Poor coordination, training, and execution of active shooter protocol contributed to a law enforcement response that the DOJ described as a "failure."Jan. 18, 2024