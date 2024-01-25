Eugene Daniels: Donald Trump is 'talking to potential voters' during the E. Jean Carroll trial

Donald Trump returned to a Manhattan courtroom where he briefly testified in the E. Jean Carroll trial. Ahead of his testimony, Carroll’s attorney played video from a press conference Trump held last week where he attacked Carroll’s claim that he sexually assaulted her in the 1990s as a “rigged and made up” story. MSNBC Political Contributor Eugene Daniels joins Chris Jansing to discuss the impact of the case as Trump runs for re-election.Jan. 25, 2024