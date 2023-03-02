IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Chris Jansing Reports

Erin Brockovich on Ohio train derailment aftermath: 'Mismanagement here is unbelievable'

01:29

Environmental activist Erin Brockovich is in East Palestine, Ohio, to host a town hall after being on site of the toxic train derailment. She is informing residents of her investigative work on town wells and water supplies, saying it was “very overwhelming” to have such a close perspective on what residents went through. March 2, 2023

