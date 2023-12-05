IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Eric Trump won't testify tomorrow in civil fraud trial 

Eric Trump won't testify tomorrow in civil fraud trial 

Eric Trump will not testify in the $250 million civil fraud case against former President Trump and his company.. Lisa Rubin details what we know and who else the defense has on their witness list. Dec. 5, 2023

