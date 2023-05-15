Election deniers seek to oust Kentucky's Republican secretary of state

Turkey's Erdoğan falls short of victory, faces runoff election03:09
- Now Playing
Election deniers seek to oust Kentucky's Republican secretary of state01:33
- UP NEXT
Rep. Connolly says man with baseball bat attacked his Virginia office03:50
‘Our borders are not open,’ Mayorkas says amid Title 42 end04:26
Rep. Santos pleads not guilty to all federal charges02:24
Senate Democrats ask Harlan Crow to list gifts to Thomas and any other judges01:37
'Pink Beret' Jan. 6 rioter charged after ex spotted her in an FBI tweet02:13
McCarthy won't accept short-term debt ceiling lift01:52
WHO declares end to Covid emergency, Walensky to step down at CDC00:25
Advocates worry proposed telehealth changes could worsen opioid crisis04:02
Trump insults attorney, confuses E. Jean Carroll for ex-wife in deposition video03:01
Trump distances himself from GOP ahead of 2024 run05:08
NFL to be investigated over alleged workplace discrimination02:34
Police identify Atlanta shooting suspect as 24-year-old Deion Patterson02:12
1 dead, multiple injured in Atlanta active shooting02:34
Police responding to active shooter in Atlanta, suspect at large04:50
1,500 additional troops being sent to southern border03:17
Political paradox: Three possible scenarios to raising the debt limit02:53
Ransomware attack leaves U.S. Marshals network down01:25
Tucker Carlson, Don Lemon out at Fox News, CNN06:08
Turkey's Erdoğan falls short of victory, faces runoff election03:09
- Now Playing
Election deniers seek to oust Kentucky's Republican secretary of state01:33
- UP NEXT
Rep. Connolly says man with baseball bat attacked his Virginia office03:50
‘Our borders are not open,’ Mayorkas says amid Title 42 end04:26
Rep. Santos pleads not guilty to all federal charges02:24
Senate Democrats ask Harlan Crow to list gifts to Thomas and any other judges01:37
Play All