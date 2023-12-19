IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Earthquake kills more than 120 people in northwest China

Chris Jansing Reports

Earthquake kills more than 120 people in northwest China

01:46

Rescuers are digging through rubble left by a powerful earthquake in northwest China that killed more than 120 people and injured hundreds more.Dec. 19, 2023

