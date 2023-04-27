IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Tucker Carlson, Don Lemon out at Fox News, CNN

    06:08

  • House Republicans pass transgender school sports ban

    02:13

  • Man accused of shooting Ralph Yarl surrenders to police

    01:30

  • Republicans block Feinstein Judiciary Committee swap

    02:40

  • Fetterman returns to Senate after hospitalization for clinical depression

    00:40

  • Why DOJ is labeling Chinese nationals' alleged NYC operation a 'secret police station'

    02:28

  • Two arrested on charges of running secret Chinese state police station in NYC

    02:37

  • Democrats accuse GOP of targeting D.A. Bragg with New York field hearing

    03:29

  • Aerial video shows arrest of Pentagon leaks suspect

    03:22

  • Pearson reinstated to Tennessee Legislature: ‘Let’s get back to work’

    05:19

  • Trump sues Michael Cohen for $500 million

    01:45

  • Juul to pay $462M in settlement for marketing vape to minors

    00:47

  • Shooting at D.C. funeral home leaves one dead, three wounded

    00:28

  • Cancer patients face dire situations amid drug shortages

    01:52

  • Jan. 6 rioter sentenced to four years for hitting officers with fire extinguisher

    02:18

  • Manhattan DA Bragg sues Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan

    02:18

  • Evidence suggests Russians are stealing art from Ukraine

    01:44

  • House Judiciary Chair subpoenas former Bragg prosecutor

    01:34

  • White House releases report on Afghanistan withdrawal decision

    02:30

  • Idaho governor signs ‘abortion trafficking’ bill into law

    02:23

Chris Jansing Reports

E. Jean Carroll faces cross-examination in civil trial against Trump

03:02

E. Jean Carroll was back on the stand, facing cross-examination in her civil trial against former President Trump, and stood by allegations that he raped her in the 1990s. NBC’s Ron Allen reports.April 27, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Tucker Carlson, Don Lemon out at Fox News, CNN

    06:08

  • House Republicans pass transgender school sports ban

    02:13

  • Man accused of shooting Ralph Yarl surrenders to police

    01:30

  • Republicans block Feinstein Judiciary Committee swap

    02:40

  • Fetterman returns to Senate after hospitalization for clinical depression

    00:40

  • Why DOJ is labeling Chinese nationals' alleged NYC operation a 'secret police station'

    02:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All