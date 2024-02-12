Dr. Vin Gupta: ‘Lack of screening’ among Black women contributes to rise in mortality rates for uterine cancer

According to the American Cancer Society, uterine cancer is the only cancer with a dropping survival rate in the United States. Reasons are unknown as to why uterine cancer kills 13,520 women a year. Case rates have been increasing by about 1% annually over the past decade, with steeper rises for Black and Hispanic women. Pulmonologist, Global Health Policy Expert, and MSNBC Medical Contributor Dr. Vin Gupta joins MSNBC’s Chris Jansing to discuss this medical disparity.Feb. 12, 2024