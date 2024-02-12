Donald Trump vies for Taylor Swift’s endorsement in Truth Social post

Hours before Super Bowl LVIII, Donald Trump posted a message for Taylor Swift on Truth Social to not endorse President Joe Biden. In his post he commented on how he was responsible for the Music Modernization Act, which he claims made Swift a lot of money. Trump also mentioned how he likes her boyfriend Travis Kelce, ‘even though he may be a liberal.’ NBC News Correspondent Garrett Haake joins MSNBC’s Chris Jansing to analyze the dynamic between Taylor Swift and the MAGA universe.Feb. 12, 2024