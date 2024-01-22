Dexter Scott King, son of Martin Luther King Jr., dies at 62

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Dexter Scott King, the youngest son of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and Corretta Scott King has died at the age of 62. His family confirmed in a statement that Dexter King died in his California home after battling prostate cancer. Dexter King attended Morehouse College and later served as the chairman of the King Center, leading the efforts to protect his family’s legacy and intellectual property. He was also president of the King Estate. Dexter King was just 7 years old when his father was assassinated in 1968. He is survived by his wife, Leah Weber.Jan. 22, 2024

