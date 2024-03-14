IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Democrats should be 'concerned' if RNC 'gets their business in order': Fmr. Bush aide
March 14, 202404:16

Chris Jansing Reports

Democrats should be 'concerned' if RNC 'gets their business in order': Fmr. Bush aide

04:16

Just days after new leadership was installed at the Republican National Committee, the RNC is suing Michigan's secretary of state over inflated voter rolls. Former Aide to President George W. Bush Elise Jordan provides insight into the restructuring.March 14, 2024

