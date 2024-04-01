IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Democrats 'optimistic’ that abortion rights 'will help them' in November: former Rep. Curbelo
April 1, 202406:18

Chris Jansing Reports

Florida's Supreme Court is set to rule on a proposed ballot initiative that would allow state voters to decide whether or not to protect abortion until viability. NBC News' Marissa Parra has more details on what's at stake and former Rep. Carlos Curbelo joins Chris Jansing to discuss.April 1, 2024

