Democrats dismiss Trump's campaign push for Minnesota as a 'head fake'
May 17, 202401:29
Chris Jansing Reports

Democrats dismiss Trump's campaign push for Minnesota as a 'head fake'

01:29

As former President Trump plans to attend an event in Minnesota, Democrats are dismissing his campaign's play for the state in the 2024 general election as a "head fake." NBC News' Jonathan Allen has details on the Biden campaign's efforts in the state and surrogate appearances.May 17, 2024

