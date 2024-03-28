IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Debris field from Baltimore bridge collapse is 'very dangerous' for divers: Tiburon Subsea CEO
March 28, 2024

    Debris field from Baltimore bridge collapse is 'very dangerous' for divers: Tiburon Subsea CEO

    05:34
Chris Jansing Reports

Debris field from Baltimore bridge collapse is 'very dangerous' for divers: Tiburon Subsea CEO

05:34

Families of those lost in the Baltimore bridge collapse are speaking out. NBC News' Jay Gray and Tiburon Subsea CEO Tim Taylor discuss the tragedy and the search and recovery efforts.March 28, 2024

    Debris field from Baltimore bridge collapse is 'very dangerous' for divers: Tiburon Subsea CEO

    05:34
