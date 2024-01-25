Deborah Denno: Alabama is "seemingly inviting torture" by using the untested method of nitrogen in an execution

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected an Alabama death row inmate’s last-minute request for a stay of execution, moving him a step closer to being put to death using an untested method: nitrogen gas. Kenneth Smith, sentenced to death for murdering Elizabeth Sennett in 1988, objected to being executed by nitrogen hypoxia because of the potential for the state to botch the procedure. Professor and Founding Director of the Neuroscience and Law Center at Fordham Law School Deborah Denno joins Chris Jansing to discuss the concerns about this untried method.Jan. 25, 2024