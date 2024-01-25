IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Eugene Daniels: Donald Trump is 'talking to potential voters' during the E. Jean Carroll trial

  • Chris Mattei: Donald Trump's E. Jean Carroll case is "about damages, not whether he did it or not"

    Deborah Denno: Alabama is "seemingly inviting torture" by using the untested method of nitrogen in an execution

    Trump takes the stand in E. Jean Carroll defamation trial

  • FBI arrests Jan. 6 rioter who was pictured in Biden campaign ad 

  • United Auto Workers endorse Biden for president

  • Audio: Arizona GOP chair appears to bribe Kari Lake not to run for Senate

  • Boeing CEO during visit to Capitol Hill: ‘We fly safe planes’

  • Trump visits a NH polling location: "I'm very confident"

  • Charles Osgood, 'CBS Sunday Morning' host, dies at 91

  • Harris touts administration’s effort to protect abortion access

  • Dexter Scott King, son of Martin Luther King Jr., dies at 62

  • Pete Buttigieg: The FAA lays out ‘very high standards’ and the safety record of U.S. aviation is ‘never taken for granted’

  • Secy. Austin called to testify about hospitalization before Congress

  • Families of Uvalde victims speak after DOJ’s shooting report is released

  • Judge in Trump's Georgia case orders hearing on misconduct allegations against DA

  • Cedric Alexander: The Uvalde shooting was 'horrific' and everyone who was there 'failed to do more'

  • Hed: Leon Panetta: 'Houthis are a very resilient guerilla force' and intelligence on the targets are greatly needed because 'the danger of escalation is increasing'

  • Judge Kaplan threatens to remove Trump from courtroom in E. Jean Carroll trial

  • Sen. Menendez and wife seek separate trials in bribery case

Chris Jansing Reports

Deborah Denno: Alabama is "seemingly inviting torture" by using the untested method of nitrogen in an execution

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected an Alabama death row inmate’s last-minute request for a stay of execution, moving him a step closer to being put to death using an untested method: nitrogen gas. Kenneth Smith, sentenced to death for murdering Elizabeth Sennett in 1988, objected to being executed by nitrogen hypoxia because of the potential for the state to botch the procedure. Professor and Founding Director of the Neuroscience and Law Center at Fordham Law School Deborah Denno joins Chris Jansing to discuss the concerns about this untried method.Jan. 25, 2024

