LIVE UPDATES: David Pecker testifies about Playboy playmate payouts on Day 7 of Trump hush money trial

David Pecker admits 'catch-and-kill' scheme was to help Trump in 2016 election
April 25, 202405:08
    David Pecker admits 'catch-and-kill' scheme was to help Trump in 2016 election

    05:08
Chris Jansing Reports

David Pecker admits 'catch-and-kill' scheme was to help Trump in 2016 election

05:08

NBC News' Lisa Rubin reports as David Pecker continues his testimony in the New York hush money trial against former President Trump. Prosecutors questioned him about his relationship with Trump and how he worked to "catch and kill" negative stories, including from Playboy playmate Karen McDougal.April 25, 2024

    David Pecker admits 'catch-and-kill' scheme was to help Trump in 2016 election

    05:08
