DAVID HOGG: Families use A.I. generated voices to 'get people's attention' to not 'lose traction' on gun reform

Chris Jansing Reports

Six families whose loved ones were killed with guns are using artificial intelligence to create messages in their loved ones' voices and robocalling them to senators and House members who support the National Rifle Association. The protest is being run through The Shotline website, where users can send the AI-generated audio directly to the offices of members of Congress, demanding further action on gun reform. Co-Founder of March for Our Lives and Former Student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School David Hogg joins MSNBC’s Chris Jansing to discuss the importance of this platform.Feb. 14, 2024

