IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘That '70s Show’ actor sentenced to 30 years to life in prison

    01:51
  • UP NEXT

    Trump gives notice he may seek to move Georgia case to federal court

    03:53

  • Fani Willis accuses Rep. Jordan of interfering with Trump case

    01:33

  • Jury selection begins for Peter Navarro's contempt of Congress trial

    01:55

  • White House ramps up war room ahead of expected GOP impeachment inquiry

    02:31

  • Capitol doctor says McConnell is 'medically clear' to continue work

    01:54

  • Biden proposes plan to close gun show loophole

    02:06

  • More than 75 people rescued from high-flood areas of St. Petersburg

    03:28

  • Florida residents seen 'swimming out of their windows' to escape floodwater

    02:49

  • FEMA says crews are ready to deliver Hurricane Idalia aid

    05:28

  • Hurricane Idalia hits Georgia leaving thousands without power

    02:14

  • Florida Gov. DeSantis expands state of emergency to 49 counties

    02:18

  • House Majority Leader Scalise announces cancer diagnosis

    01:44

  • McCarthy suggests Biden impeachment inquiry is a 'natural step forward'

    03:13

  • Some Trump supporters think rally outside Atlanta jail is an FBI setup

    03:10

  • Mark Meadows surrenders to authorities in Georgia

    02:01

  • Mark Meadows and Jeffrey Clark have bond set for $100,000 in Georgia

    00:39

  • DA Fani Willis asks for October 23 trial date for Trump and co-defendants

    01:53

  • Richard Engel on Putin and Prigozhin's tenuous relationship

    07:33

  • Biden briefed on report that Wagner chief Prigozhin was in a plane crash

    01:34

Chris Jansing Reports

‘That '70s Show’ actor sentenced to 30 years to life in prison

01:51

“That '70s Show” actor Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women more than two decades ago at his Hollywood Hills home.Sept. 7, 2023

  • Now Playing

    ‘That '70s Show’ actor sentenced to 30 years to life in prison

    01:51
  • UP NEXT

    Trump gives notice he may seek to move Georgia case to federal court

    03:53

  • Fani Willis accuses Rep. Jordan of interfering with Trump case

    01:33

  • Jury selection begins for Peter Navarro's contempt of Congress trial

    01:55

  • White House ramps up war room ahead of expected GOP impeachment inquiry

    02:31

  • Capitol doctor says McConnell is 'medically clear' to continue work

    01:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All