Chris Jansing Reports

DA Fani Willis asks for October 23 trial date for Trump and co-defendants

Fulton County District Attorney has requested the trial for former President Trump and the 18 other co-defendants in the Georgia election interference probe to begin on October 23. NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard reports from Atlanta as Trump is expected to surrender to authorities later today.Aug. 24, 2023

