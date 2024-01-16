IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sen. Menendez and wife seek separate trials in bribery case

    02:21

  • “Never made eye contact”: Inside Trump’s courtroom clash with E. Jean Carroll

    04:04

  • U.S. seizes Iranian missile parts headed to Houthis, search continues for missing SEALs

    01:51
  • Now Playing

    D.C. court declines to rehear case involving search warrant for Trump’s Twitter feed

    01:44
  • UP NEXT

    Hunter Biden arrives for arraignment on tax charges

    02:32

  • Trump addresses court in closing arguments for New York civil fraud case

    05:25

  • Defense Secy. Austin diagnosed with prostate cancer

    02:46

  • Blinken heads to Israel with list of solutions from neighboring countries

    03:52

  • Judge Tanya Chutkan appears to be victim of 'swatting' attack

    01:25

  • Longtime NRA chief Wayne LaPierre announces resignation

    00:45

  • Trans candidate speaks on 'heartbreaking' ballot rejection after not listing former name

    04:49

  • Shooting at New Jersey mosque doesn't appear to be bias crime

    02:31

  • Claudine Gay steps down as Harvard University president

    04:04

  • Israel's Supreme Court strikes down key part of Netanyahu's judicial overhaul

    01:54

  • Haley addresses backlash over not mentioning slavery in Civil War comments

    03:56

  • Alexei Navalny located in Arctic Circle penal colony

    02:49

  • Supreme Court won't immediately settle Trump immunity claim

    06:12

  • Ukraine aid held up amid border policy talks as Congress breaks for the holidays

    02:22

  • U.N. passes resolution on aid for Gaza with U.S. abstaining from the vote

    03:03

  • Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy in New York

    02:41

Chris Jansing Reports

D.C. court declines to rehear case involving search warrant for Trump’s Twitter feed

01:44

A D.C. appeals court weighed in on the legal fight between special prosecutor Jack Smith and Twitter, over Donald Trump’s social media feed. Ken Dilanian explains what happened and how it plays into the case against Trump.Jan. 16, 2024

  • Sen. Menendez and wife seek separate trials in bribery case

    02:21

  • “Never made eye contact”: Inside Trump’s courtroom clash with E. Jean Carroll

    04:04

  • U.S. seizes Iranian missile parts headed to Houthis, search continues for missing SEALs

    01:51
  • Now Playing

    D.C. court declines to rehear case involving search warrant for Trump’s Twitter feed

    01:44
  • UP NEXT

    Hunter Biden arrives for arraignment on tax charges

    02:32

  • Trump addresses court in closing arguments for New York civil fraud case

    05:25

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All