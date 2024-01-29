IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Cornell Belcher: Joe Biden and Donald Trump will “both have to lean into surrogates” for 2024 campaigning

    00:43
  • UP NEXT

    Eugene Daniels: Donald Trump is 'talking to potential voters' during the E. Jean Carroll trial

    02:08

  • Chris Mattei: Donald Trump's E. Jean Carroll case is "about damages, not whether he did it or not"

    03:45

  • Deborah Denno: Alabama is "seemingly inviting torture" by using the untested method of nitrogen in an execution

    03:52

  • Trump takes the stand in E. Jean Carroll defamation trial

    02:30

  • FBI arrests Jan. 6 rioter who was pictured in Biden campaign ad 

    01:39

  • United Auto Workers endorse Biden for president

    01:18

  • Audio: Arizona GOP chair appears to bribe Kari Lake not to run for Senate

    03:05

  • Boeing CEO during visit to Capitol Hill: ‘We fly safe planes’

    01:43

  • Trump visits a NH polling location: "I'm very confident"

    05:01

  • Charles Osgood, 'CBS Sunday Morning' host, dies at 91

    00:31

  • Harris touts administration’s effort to protect abortion access

    03:07

  • Dexter Scott King, son of Martin Luther King Jr., dies at 62

    00:24

  • Pete Buttigieg: The FAA lays out ‘very high standards’ and the safety record of U.S. aviation is ‘never taken for granted’

    06:04

  • Secy. Austin called to testify about hospitalization before Congress

    00:55

  • Families of Uvalde victims speak after DOJ’s shooting report is released

    11:46

  • Judge in Trump's Georgia case orders hearing on misconduct allegations against DA

    01:49

  • Cedric Alexander: The Uvalde shooting was 'horrific' and everyone who was there 'failed to do more'

    04:18

  • Hed: Leon Panetta: 'Houthis are a very resilient guerilla force' and intelligence on the targets are greatly needed because 'the danger of escalation is increasing'

    06:09

  • Judge Kaplan threatens to remove Trump from courtroom in E. Jean Carroll trial

    04:31

Chris Jansing Reports

Cornell Belcher: Joe Biden and Donald Trump will “both have to lean into surrogates” for 2024 campaigning

00:43

According to a new Gallup poll, less than one-third of Americans say they'd be willing to vote for someone over the age of 80. This works against the oldest pairs of nominees in history, with President Biden who will be 81 on election day, and Donald Trump who will be 78. Democratic Strategist and Pollster Cornell Belcher joins MSNBC’s Chris Jansing to analyze how the candidates will have to strategize around this preference of voters.Jan. 29, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Cornell Belcher: Joe Biden and Donald Trump will “both have to lean into surrogates” for 2024 campaigning

    00:43
  • UP NEXT

    Eugene Daniels: Donald Trump is 'talking to potential voters' during the E. Jean Carroll trial

    02:08

  • Chris Mattei: Donald Trump's E. Jean Carroll case is "about damages, not whether he did it or not"

    03:45

  • Deborah Denno: Alabama is "seemingly inviting torture" by using the untested method of nitrogen in an execution

    03:52

  • Trump takes the stand in E. Jean Carroll defamation trial

    02:30

  • FBI arrests Jan. 6 rioter who was pictured in Biden campaign ad 

    01:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All