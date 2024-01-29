Cornell Belcher: Joe Biden and Donald Trump will “both have to lean into surrogates” for 2024 campaigning

According to a new Gallup poll, less than one-third of Americans say they'd be willing to vote for someone over the age of 80. This works against the oldest pairs of nominees in history, with President Biden who will be 81 on election day, and Donald Trump who will be 78. Democratic Strategist and Pollster Cornell Belcher joins MSNBC’s Chris Jansing to analyze how the candidates will have to strategize around this preference of voters.Jan. 29, 2024