Controversial flag flown at Justice Alito's home 'reduces credibility' of Supreme Court: Curbelo
    Controversial flag flown at Justice Alito's home 'reduces credibility' of Supreme Court: Curbelo

Chris Jansing Reports

Controversial flag flown at Justice Alito's home 'reduces credibility' of Supreme Court: Curbelo

06:31

A second flag flown outside Justice Samuel Alito's home has been linked to January 6th. NBC News' Ryan Reilly, former Rep. Carlos Curbelo and New York Times visual investigations reporter Aric Toler, who broke the story, join Chris Jansing to break it all down.May 23, 2024

    04:29
  Now Playing

    Controversial flag flown at Justice Alito's home 'reduces credibility' of Supreme Court: Curbelo

    06:31
  UP NEXT

    Biden 'totally rejected' request for ICC to issue arrest warrant for Netanyahu

    07:37

  Nikki Haley was 'vessel' for voters to express unhappiness with Trump: Tim Miller

    10:12

