Conservative scion Brent Bozell IV sentenced to nearly four years in Jan. 6 case
May 17, 202402:17
Chris Jansing Reports

Conservative scion Brent Bozell IV sentenced to nearly four years in Jan. 6 case

02:17

Brent Bozell IV, whose family has deep connections to the conservative movement, has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for his actions during the January 6 Capitol riot.May 17, 2024

