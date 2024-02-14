IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Chris Jansing Reports

Congressman's national security threat statement relates to Russian military capability

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner, R-Ohio, was referring to a Russian military capability when he issued a statement about a national security threat, according to sources familiar with the matter.Feb. 14, 2024

