    Congress questions officials on threats from China in multiple hearings

Chris Jansing Reports

Congress questions officials on threats from China in multiple hearings

Intelligence community leaders were questioned about potential threats from China during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. NBC's Ryan Nobles also spoke to Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, on how the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Counterterrorism plans to investigate China.March 8, 2023

