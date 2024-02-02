Col. Jack Jacobs: Fallen soldiers in dignified transfer today ‘made the ultimate sacrifice’

President Joe Biden performed one of the most solemn duties of his office Friday in attending the dignified transfer of the three American soldiers killed in Jordan this week due to a drone strike that the U.S. has attributed to Iranian-backed militant groups. The three reserve soldiers were all from Georgia: Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46, of Carrollton; Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross, who was posthumously promoted to sergeant; and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, of Savannah, who also was posthumously promoted to sergeant. MSNBC Military Analyst & Medial of Honor Recipient Col. Jack Jacobs joins MSNBC’s Chris Jansing to commend the soldiers on their service to the country.Feb. 2, 2024