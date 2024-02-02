IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Col. Jack Jacobs: Fallen soldiers in dignified transfer today 'made the ultimate sacrifice'

    Michael Steele: Republican and Democrats should 'take the win' on tentative bipartisan border deal

  Fulton County DA Fani Willis responds to allegation of improper relationship with prosecutor

  What Georgia's ruling on Dominion voting machines means for the 2024 election

  House passes $78 billion expanded child tax credit bill

  Trump criticizes border bill following meeting with Teamsters

  Federal Reserve votes to keep interest rates at current levels

  Liz Hirsh Naftali: The release of her 4-year-old great niece, Abigail, gave her family 'the ability to move forward'

  Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel says he's 'so sorry' to parents whose children accessed illegal drugs on the platform

  Pennsylvania man accused of killing father, posting gruesome photo on YouTube

  Chen: Every election comes down to the question of 'how do people feel about the economy'

  Illinois election board votes to keep Trump on primary ballot

  Rep. Cori Bush says she's 'fully cooperating' with investigation into alleged misuse of funds

  Cornell Belcher: Joe Biden and Donald Trump will "both have to lean into surrogates" for 2024 campaigning

  Eugene Daniels: Donald Trump is 'talking to potential voters' during the E. Jean Carroll trial

  Chris Mattei: Donald Trump's E. Jean Carroll case is "about damages, not whether he did it or not"

  Deborah Denno: Alabama is "seemingly inviting torture" by using the untested method of nitrogen in an execution

  Trump takes the stand in E. Jean Carroll defamation trial

  FBI arrests Jan. 6 rioter who was pictured in Biden campaign ad 

  United Auto Workers endorse Biden for president

Chris Jansing Reports

Col. Jack Jacobs: Fallen soldiers in dignified transfer today 'made the ultimate sacrifice'

President Joe Biden performed one of the most solemn duties of his office Friday in attending the dignified transfer of the three American soldiers killed in Jordan this week due to a drone strike that the U.S. has attributed to Iranian-backed militant groups. The three reserve soldiers were all from Georgia: Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46, of Carrollton; Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross, who was posthumously promoted to sergeant; and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, of Savannah, who also was posthumously promoted to sergeant. MSNBC Military Analyst & Medial of Honor Recipient Col. Jack Jacobs joins MSNBC’s Chris Jansing to commend the soldiers on their service to the country.Feb. 2, 2024

