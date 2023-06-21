IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Surface search area for missing submersible double the size of Connecticut

Chris Jansing Reports

Surface search area for missing submersible double the size of Connecticut

The Coast Guard expanded the size of the search area for the missing Titanic submersible. Capt. Jamie Frederick said the surface search area is two times the size of the state of Connecticut. June 21, 2023

    Surface search area for missing submersible double the size of Connecticut

