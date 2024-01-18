IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Chris Jansing Reports

Cedric Alexander: The Uvalde shooting was 'horrific' and everyone who was there 'failed to do more'

04:18

Family members of the victims in the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas responded to new details which emerged from the nearly 600-page Department of Justice report. Attorney General Merrick Garland explained earlier today the consequences of law enforcement’s inaction. The investigation found that Uvalde police officers had received improper active shooter training in the months leading up to the attack. The shooting took the lives of 19 students, two teachers, and 17 other people were injured. Senior Law Enforcement Analyst Cedric Alexander joins Chris Jansing to discuss accountability for the failure in law enforcement response.Jan. 18, 2024

